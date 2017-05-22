WATCH: Sea Lion Yanks Little Girl Into Water

There was a scary moment in British Columbia over the weekend when a sea lion grabbed a little girl and dragged her into the water.

WATCH: Little girl dragged into the water by sea lion. pic.twitter.com/jzgPEQgh3R — Yashar (@yashar) May 21, 2017

The girl is sitting on the pier’s edge when the sea lion jumps up, grabs her by the dress, and pulls her into the water.

People immediately jump in after to help grab the girl and return her to the dock. You can see the girl walking away unscathed.

Marine mammal expert Andrew Trites believes the sea lion thought the dress was food, according to the associated press.

Follow @WPGC on Twitter