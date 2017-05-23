Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre Lawsuit Dismissed

By Robyn Collins

Last fall, Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre., Suge Knight, Warren G, Kurupt and the estate of Nate Dogg were named in a lawsuit by Antonio White and Craig Ward.

The suit alleged that the defendants took elements from their 1993 work for the song “Ain’t No Fun (If the Homies Can’t Have None).”

The duo requested a jury trial and unspecified damages. They would’ve had to have brought the charges within three years after the offense occurred. White and Ward had until 1996. The court dismissed the case because it was not brought forward in time.