Moment of Reflection Planned for Richard Collins III at UMD

A moment of reflection has been scheduled for the Bowie State University student who was stabbed and killed over the weekend.

The observance in honor of Richard Collins III is scheduled for 1 p.m. Wednesday at the University of Maryland, College Park’s chapel garden.

Collins was murdered by Sean Urbanski early Saturday while visiting friends at the College Park campus.

Urbanski is charged with first- and second-degree murder and first-degree assault.

Collins III was set to graduate from Bowie State University on Tuesday.

