Prince George’s Co. Police Identify Victim in 1984 Cold Case Homicide

May 24, 2017 10:58 AM

Prince George’s County police have identified the victim from a homicide dating back to October of 1984.

bennet lewis1 Prince Georges Co. Police Identify Victim in 1984 Cold Case Homicide

Police were able to identify Bennett Louis because of advanced fingerprint technology at the FBI Laboratory in Quantico.

Authorities say he was 27-years-old when he was murdered. His last known address was in Jacksonville, North Carolina.

scene photo 11 Prince Georges Co. Police Identify Victim in 1984 Cold Case Homicide

Louis had been shot multiple times. Police believe he was left in the 12000 block of Baltimore Avenue for up to three months.

He was last seen alive n 1983 by family in Berkley, California.

Police don’t care how long it’s been since his death.

“Despite the more than three decades since his death, detectives are determined to provide answers to his family,” PGPD said in a release.

Follow @YoungYasu on Twitter

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WPGC - 95.5

Joe Clair Morning Show
DMV Spotlight

Listen Live