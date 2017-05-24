Prince George’s Co. Police Identify Victim in 1984 Cold Case Homicide

Prince George’s County police have identified the victim from a homicide dating back to October of 1984.

Police were able to identify Bennett Louis because of advanced fingerprint technology at the FBI Laboratory in Quantico.

Authorities say he was 27-years-old when he was murdered. His last known address was in Jacksonville, North Carolina.

Louis had been shot multiple times. Police believe he was left in the 12000 block of Baltimore Avenue for up to three months.

He was last seen alive n 1983 by family in Berkley, California.

Police don’t care how long it’s been since his death.

“Despite the more than three decades since his death, detectives are determined to provide answers to his family,” PGPD said in a release.

