Rick Ross Reveals Meek Mill’s Album Title

By Abby Hassler

Ahead of Meek Mill releasing his highly anticipated third studio album, Rick Ross took to social media to talk about his MMG signee’s project. In the video, Ross revealed the name of the record will be Wins and Losses.

“I love the name of Meek new album, Wins and Losses, cause that’s what it’s about, n—-. Wins and losses. Just gotta add up the more wins, but you gon’ lose, but win!” Ross said in the Snapchat video. “That’s why I tell y’all, make sure y’all get it… then you go watch you a nice film, a movie. You know? Enjoy life. See that’s one thing in life. It’s always gonna be f— s—, hoe s—. Get the money n—-. Get the money and run. Take care of your people.”

Ross didn’t reveal a release date for the LP, but fans can only hope it’s sometime soon.

Watch Ross reveal the album title here.