WATCH: Virginia Woman Calls Man Racial Slur Inside Sprint Store

EDITOR’S NOTE: This post contains offensive language.

A woman was captured going on a racist rant inside a Manassas, Virginia, Sprint store and now the company’s CEO has responded.

The video was uploaded May 21. The woman took issue with the man trying to help her find another Sprint Store, according to BET. She calls the man a “spic.”

As the man walks away you can the woman say, “They need to take his *fuc**ing ass back to Mexico.”

She also is heard saying, “So disrespectful speaking another language in my country.”

Marcelo Claure the President and CEO of Spring released a memo titled “Racism Has No Place At Sprint” following the altercation.

This weekend a customer at a dealer store in Manassas, Virginia, insulted another customer by using profane, threatening and ugly language. A video of the exchange was posted to Twitter and has been viewed by millions. I and thousands of my Sprint colleagues were disgusted by what we saw. This behavior violates a fundamental Sprint value of treating everyone with respect. Unfortunately, we’re seeing an increase in hate speech like this across the country. No one deserves to hear this kind of language. This has got to stop. It’s time to talk. It’s time to learn. It’s time to heal. That’s why I’m inviting this woman and her husband to meet privately with me so I can better understand what drives comments and behavior like this. I’d like to share my views with her as well. I also invite the customer she attacked, Juan, to meet with me. This kind of behavior is not tolerated in any Sprint workplace. We value our diverse customer base and thousands of minority employees. We will confront head-on those who violate the respect that our customers and employees deserve. We’ve worked hard at Sprint to create and maintain a welcoming, respectful and diverse culture. My 30,000 employees join me in standing up for our core values and not tolerating such inappropriate behavior. We will not compromise our principles by allowing divisive or hateful language to go unchecked in our stores or offices.

