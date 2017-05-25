Iyanla Vanzant Explains Laura Govan’s ‘Daddy Issues’ (Watch)

Iyanla Vanzant — author, speaker and host of OWN’s “Iyanla Fix My Life” — stopped by DC Lottery Live on Thursday to dispense her famous life advice. During her Q&A, Vanzant gave WPGC’s Adimu the low-down on an upcoming episode of the show’s new season that features Laura Govan.

Many know Laura Govan from her time on VH1’s “Basketball Wives LA.” Govan has four children with Gilbert Arenas, who played for the Washington Wizards from 2003 to 2010.

The 37-year-old reality TV star has had nothing but drama with Arenas, and the former couple have aired their dirty laundry all over social media.

Vanzant talked about the “double-edged sword” of reality TV, and what happens when a relationship like theirs doesn’t have a “solid foundation.” The episode also shows how “children become the collateral damage of an ugly breakdown,” Vanzant said.

“That’s what happens when a woman lives 15 years with a man, has four children by him and doesn’t require him to marry her,” Vanzant says.

Check out more photos and videos of Vanzant's talk below.

"You are responsible for the energy you bring in the room," @iyanlavanzant says at WPGC #FixMyLife A post shared by WPGC 95.5 (@wpgc) on May 25, 2017 at 8:51am PDT

"If you elect a clown you should expect a circus," @IyanlaVanzant of @FixMyLifeOnOWN says about Donald Trump. pic.twitter.com/mbYxXaSCmp — WPGC 95.5 (@WPGC) May 25, 2017

"People who don't know their value or their worth, when given a great gift, will squander it," @IyanlaVanzant says at @DCLottery Live. pic.twitter.com/XuYbZMHInN — WPGC 95.5 (@WPGC) May 25, 2017

.@IyanlaVanzant on her book "One Day My Soul Just Opened Up" pic.twitter.com/FAbJOSZ2rS — WPGC 95.5 (@WPGC) May 25, 2017

Tomorrow, come through @dclottery Live for an interview and Q&A with author and speaker @iyanlavanzant!

