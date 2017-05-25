Joe Clair Morning Show Listeners Weigh in on Body Count Double Standard

The Joe Clair Morning Show discussed a hot button topic that almost everyone has an opinion on…the double standard between how girls and guys are perceived as promiscuous.

It started when Guy Lambert declared that he couldn’t wife a woman who slept with him on the first date. The topic escalated when Joe, Sunni, Rich, and Guy invited callers to weigh in on Guy’s position.

We posted a poll and as of Thursday morning, most people aren’t ruling someone out if they get lucky after the first date.

If you get lucky after the first date, do you automatically rule the other person out as spousal material? Let us know #JoeClairMorningShow — WPGC 95.5 (@WPGC) May 25, 2017

Listeners called in to share their feelings–as you might guess, some people weren’t very pleased with Guy.

Let us know how you feel!

