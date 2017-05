A caretaker at Rocket Tiers daycare in Baltimore has been charged with killing an 8-month-girl while she was taking a nap, according to the Baltimore Sun’s Justin Fenton.

Police charge Leah Walden, a caretaker at a Jonestown daycare facility, with killing 8 month old girl while she was napping pic.twitter.com/PL8WtFez5Z — Justin Fenton (@justin_fenton) May 25, 2017

Leah Walden, 23, is charged with charged with first- and second-degree murder, first- and second-degree assault, second-degree child abuse, and reckless endangerment.

Walden's bio still appears on daycare webpage: pic.twitter.com/OMSpzzp5xB — Justin Fenton (@justin_fenton) May 25, 2017

Staff called police when they found the baby not breathing. Detectives determined that Walden assaulted the girl while she napped.

