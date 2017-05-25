WPGC’s Joe Clair’s Car Broken Into in D.C., See How He Handled It

Don’t worry fam, Joe is okay. Some teenagers broken into Joe’s car while he was previewing homes for his real estate ventures on Wednesday.

See how things went down below:

Now Joe is DMV made, so in his heart he didn’t want young brothers arrested for doing what young street brothers are almost programmed to do.

Fortunately for Joe, he got everything back.

BREAKING NEWS!!!! My bag has been found in someone's backyard and turned into the police! I just have to go retrieve it. #justanotherday A post shared by joeclair (@joeclair) on May 24, 2017 at 2:43pm PDT

Now, how do yall feel about how Joe handled it? Did the kids deserve a break or should he have called the cops?

