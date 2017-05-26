Bryson Tiller Drops ‘True to Self’ Album a Month Early

By Abby Hassler

Bryson Tiller doesn’t want his fans to wait another month to hear his new record. Though originally slated for a June 23 release, the R&B singer dropped his 19-track second studio album, True to Self, today (May 26).

“I know we said June 23rd… but i say we Set it Off Tonight!! ALBUM OUT NOW” he wrote in a tweet early this morning. This album follows his 2015 debut record, Trapsoul.

“With this new album, I feel like I’m a lot more mature, and my lyrics are a lot more mature than they were before,” Tiller told Billboard last year about the new LP. “[From] growing up and realizing things about myself – like I said on 502 Come Up: I’m just trying to get a lot better. I feel on this project I’m painting the picture for people to just sit back and listen and try to visualize everything that I’m saying – that’s my biggest goal.”

Listen to True to Self below.