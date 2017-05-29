Police: 64-Year-Old Man Kills 82-Year-Old Father in Fort Washington

May 29, 2017 10:07 AM

Prince George’s County police charged a 64-year-old man with stabbing and killing his 82-year-old father in their Fort Washington home.

Police charged Roland Proctor of the 9000 block of Mill Street with first and second degree murder in the death of his father, James Proctor.

Officers responded to the home on the morning of May 25 for a welfare check, they found the victim dead from trauma to his body. The two had been is a dispute prior to the stabbing, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 301-772-4925.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WPGC - 95.5

Joe Clair Morning Show
DMV Spotlight

Listen Live