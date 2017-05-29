Police: 64-Year-Old Man Kills 82-Year-Old Father in Fort Washington

Prince George’s County police charged a 64-year-old man with stabbing and killing his 82-year-old father in their Fort Washington home.

Detectives arrest suspect in domestic-related homicide in Fort Washington.

https://t.co/CGgHcZVQgA pic.twitter.com/OsAO4M3EWy — PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) May 26, 2017

Police charged Roland Proctor of the 9000 block of Mill Street with first and second degree murder in the death of his father, James Proctor.

Officers responded to the home on the morning of May 25 for a welfare check, they found the victim dead from trauma to his body. The two had been is a dispute prior to the stabbing, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 301-772-4925.