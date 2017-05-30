Multiple Shootings Occur over a Few Hours on Memorial Day in D.C.

Police say multiple shootings left two men injured, two arrested, and one man killed just days earlier.

The shootings started around 5 p.m. on Memorial Day, according to local news outlets.

First shooting:

D.C. police arrested two people after an apparent shootout in Northwest D.C. left more than 40 shell casings at the scene. Police say eight people were injured in a nearby shooting just days earlier. That shooting also left a man dead.

Second shooting:

Then, a 21-year-old man was shot multiples times, including in the chest area in Takoma, Maryland, according to Fox 5 D.C.

Third shooting:

15 minutes later, a man was shot in the foot in Northeast Washington, according to police.

It was clearly a violent Memorial Day in the District.

Follow @WPGC on Twitter