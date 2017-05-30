Listen to Ne-Yo’s First Single in Two Years, ‘Another Love Song’

By Hayden Wright

It’s been two years since Ne-Yo released a single and now the sensual R&B crooner is back with “Another Love Song.” On the track, the singer celebrates falling in love with a woman who makes him want to sing—you guessed it—another love song. The upbeat single arrived just in time for summer and Ne-Yo will spend the next weeks promoting it on television.

Related: Ne-Yo and Wife Welcome a Baby Boy

The single coincides with Ne-Yo’s upcoming judging gig on World of Dance, the Jennifer Lopez-fronted dance competition that premieres tonight. Ne-Yo, Julianne Hough and Jenna Dewan-Tatum will join Lopez to steer professional dancers toward a prize of $1 million.

Listen to “Another Love Song” here: