Officers Arrest Armed Barricaded Suspect in Clinton

May 30, 2017 10:23 AM
Prince George’s County police arrested a barricaded suspect in the 7700 block of Surratts Road in Clinton, Maryland on Tuesday morning.

Officers responded Tuesday morning to a report of a breaking and entering and observed a male suspect fleeing from a home which was on fire, according yo police.

The suspect, armed with a gun, went to a wooded area nearby. Police apprehended their suspect in the wooded area.

The shelter in place was lifted from Surratts Road once the suspect was apprehanded.

This is an ongoing story and will be updated.

