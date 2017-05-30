Officers Arrest Armed Barricaded Suspect in Clinton

Prince George’s County police arrested a barricaded suspect in the 7700 block of Surratts Road in Clinton, Maryland on Tuesday morning.

Suspect in custody at scene on Surratts Road. @PGPDNews pic.twitter.com/foSQifCjZp — Jennifer Donelan (@jenpgpd) May 30, 2017

Officers responded Tuesday morning to a report of a breaking and entering and observed a male suspect fleeing from a home which was on fire, according yo police.

The suspect, armed with a gun, went to a wooded area nearby. Police apprehended their suspect in the wooded area.

Surratts Road closed at Hospital Drive due to barricade incident. #MDTraffic pic.twitter.com/yX6gFJwNXn — PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) May 30, 2017

UPDATE: SUSPECT APPREHENDED. Police presence in the area remains. @ChiefPGPD lifts shelter in place. — PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) May 30, 2017

The shelter in place was lifted from Surratts Road once the suspect was apprehanded.

This is an ongoing story and will be updated.