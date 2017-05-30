Some People Took Issue with Tank Performing at D.C. Gay Pride Event

Come on y’all it’s 2017. Straight men should not be getting dragged for showing love to the LGBT community, but nonetheless, he we are.

A few folks took issue with Tank performing shirtless at a gay pride event in the District over Memorial Day weekend.

So Tank really did do Pride.

pic.twitter.com/BAZHN7itwy — tyrese sanders (@tysandsnyc) May 29, 2017

If more people looked like Tank shirtless, they’d probably take their shirts off to perform too…just saying.

But I guess most of us have learned the hard way that Twitter isn’t the place to be reasonable.

So Tank did Gay Pride half naked 🤔😟 — Bussy Jolie♓️ (@Im_bull_forreal) May 30, 2017

I don't think it's gay to perform at a gay event but why tank had his shirt off tho? — nick (@TooMuchNiick) May 29, 2017

I told y'all Tank was gay — Kira J.💙 (@Nekiraa) May 30, 2017

Tank gay and he can't sing lol — Butter Lipsey (@Bdarnon) May 29, 2017

It wasn’t all hate though.

Tank performed at Gay Pride pic.twitter.com/ALP8yg5qFr — Rosè Gold (@HOSEAXXI) May 29, 2017

Its dope af that Tank not only performed at that gay pride shit..but he performed shirtless and was flexing for them fems. Lol Dope — Dre Day LAW (@Dre_Day_Law) May 29, 2017

Tank didn’t seem phased, yelling “If they ever ask you where I stand, tell ’em I stand right the f**k here! God bless you,” at the end of his performance.

