Some People Took Issue with Tank Performing at D.C. Gay Pride Event

Come on y’all it’s 2017. Straight men should not be getting dragged for showing love to the LGBT community, but nonetheless, he we are.
A few folks took issue with Tank performing shirtless at a gay pride event in the District over Memorial Day weekend.
If more people looked like Tank shirtless, they’d probably take their shirts off to perform too…just saying.
But I guess most of us have learned the hard way that Twitter isn’t the place to be reasonable.
It wasn’t all hate though.
Tank didn’t seem phased, yelling “If they ever ask you where I stand, tell ’em I stand right the f**k here! God bless you,” at the end of his performance.
