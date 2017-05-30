Sunni and the City Hosts the Fourth Annual Women’s Empowerment Dinner

By Sunni and the City

Another year, another successful Ciroc Week! For the fourth year in a row, I hosted my Women’s Empowerment Dinner honoring women around D.C., Maryland, and Virginia, who are heavily involved in their communities.

I’d like to give a huge shout out to Park at 14th for the staff’s hospitality and making sure we had an incredible night.

We cried, we laughed, we ate, and we bonded. I was incredibly humbled to be in the presence of these amazing women. Their stories of selflessness encouraged us all to strive even higher.

I’m looking forward to next year already. Keep up the great work, ladies!

Check out the list of 2017 Honorees below:

Sharece Crawford (Ward 8 Advisory Neighborhood Commissioner)

Ciara Boderick (Office of Youth Programs & EyeCStyle)

Alexandria Red (Mommies Meet)

Vittoria Jahh (Mommies Meet)

Dominique Broadway (Finances Demystified & The Social Money Tour)

Felicia Smith (Goodie Girl Bags)

Maggy Francois (Philanthropist)

Leatrice Burphy (A LEGACY Left Behind, Inc)

Mercedes Doyle (The Good News Community Kitchen)

See photos of the event here.

Follow @WPGC on Twitter

Follow @WPGC on Instagram