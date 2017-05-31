D.C. Taxi Driver Charged With Raping, Kidnapping Female Passenger

WASHINGTON, D.C. — A taxi driver in D.C., was arrested after a female passenger told police he raped her in his cab at around 3:15 a.m. on Sunday, NBC Washington reports.

Police charged 24-year-old Yared Geremew Mekonnen with second-degree sexual abuse and kidnapping, according to court documents. The woman and her boyfriend had been drinking on U Street in D.C. when they decided to grab a cab home.

She told police she blacked out, and when she woke up the driver was raping her in the back seat of his cab. She said she fought off the driver, but he ignored her pleas to let her out and instead got back in the front and started driving.

The woman started screaming for help. Luckily, a man driving by on 16th St. NW heard and pulled over in front of the cab to call 911. Police arrested Mekonnen at the scene.

He denied assaulting her and said she had asked to be taken to Silver Spring. However, the woman lives in Virginia, and police noted the driver lives in Silver Spring.

Read more on NBC Washington.

