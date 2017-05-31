LeBron James’ L.A. Home Reportedly Vandalized with Racial Slur

LeBron James’ Los Angeles home was vandalized with a racial slur spray painted on the front gate, according to TMZ sports.

Police were called to the L.A. mansion early Wednesday morning. They’re investigating if it was possible hate crime, TMZ reports.

LeBron James' L.A. Home Vandalized With 'N-Word' Graffiti, Hate Crime https://t.co/BdY4wh97kV — TMZ (@TMZ) May 31, 2017

LeBron, who is preparing for Game 1 of the NBA finals which begins on Thursday, reportedly bought the home in 2015 and wasn’t at the residence at the time of the crime.

Detectives are working to see if any security footage from neighbors shows their suspect, TMZ sports says.

LeBron has since done a press conference, saying “Hate in America, especially for an African American, is living every day.”

https://twitter.com/CBSNews/status/870042846325297153/video/1

