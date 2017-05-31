LeBron James’ L.A. Home Reportedly Vandalized with Racist Message

May 31, 2017 12:50 PM
Filed Under: lebron james

LeBron James’ Los Angeles home was vandalized with the n-word spray painted on the front gate, according to TMZ sports.

Police were called to the L.A. mansion early Wednesday morning. They’re investigating if it was possible hate crime, TMZ reports.

LeBron, who is preparing for Game 1 of the NBA finals which begins on Thursday, reportedly bought the home in 2015 and wasn’t at the residence at the time of the crime.

Detectives are working to see if any security footage from neighbors shows their suspect, TMZ sports says.

