Man Arrested at D.C. Trump Hotel After AR-15 Rifle Found in Vehicle

A man was arrested Wednesday morning at the Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C. after police found an assault rifle, glock handgun, and ammunition inside his car, according to the Washington Post.

Bryan Moles, 43, of Edinboro, Pennsylvania, was arrested and charged with possession of firearms without a license and illegal possesion ammunition, the Post reports.

Acting on a tip early Wednesday morning, officers saw the weapon in plain view inside the suspect’s vehicle, which he had given to the hotel’s valet service.

He had a Glock 23, 7.62 mm ammunition and 60 rounds of .23 caliber ammunition, according to The Washington Post.

They arrested Moles inside his room at the Trump hotel.

