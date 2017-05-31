Noose Found in National Museum of African American History and Culture

A noose was found inside the segregation exhibition at the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture, according NBC Washington.

Police were called to investigate after tourists found the noose in the exhibit.

The gallery reopened within three hours of officers removing the noose, Smithsonian officials said.

Founding Director Lonnie Bunch released the following statement.

A statement from our Founding Director Lonnie Bunch on the noose found in our history galleries today. pic.twitter.com/sFWVSaobhV — Smithsonian NMAAHC (@NMAAHC) May 31, 2017

“The Smithsonian family stands together in condemning this act of hatred and intolerance, especially repugnant in a museum that affirms and celebrates the American values of inclusion and diversity,” secretary of Smithsonian Institution David Skorton said in a staff memo.

This incident comes just days after a noose was found hanging from a tree outside the Smithsonian’s Hirshorn Museum.

Follow @WPGC on Twitter