WATCH: D.C. Officers Seen Chasing ATV Riders Despite No-Chase Policy

D.C. police have a no-chase policy on illegal dirt bikes and ATVs but a witness says she saw differently on Monday in Southeast, D.C., according to Fox 5 D.C.

Carlitta Chambers told Fox 5 she was East Capitol Street and Benning Road when she saw D.C. police in pursuit of a group of ATV riders.

The video even shows a D.C. police SUV chase one of the riders over a sidewalk into a patchy field.

D.C. police told Fox 5 that a person on an ATV threw bricks at officers, hitting one MPD cruiser windshield and barely missing one officer.

They pursued that suspect with the help of a helicopter and arrested him after finding him hiding in an apartment in Northeast.

Donte Marquis Washington, of Northeast D.C. faces several charges including two accounts of assault on a police officer, unauthorized use of a vehicle, fleeing from law enforcement, and more, according to Fox 5.

