WATCH: Find out Why T.I. And Tiny Are Calling It Quits

On the season and series finale VH1’s “T.I. and Tiny: The Family Hustle,” the two sat down and finally got the main issues of their relationship out on the table.
“For those who don’t understand, Tip had some infidelities with a girl who I hired, and that girl is one of the reasons why I got my own house,” Tiny said.
T.I. has taken issue with Tiny getting comfortable with his sworn enemy, Floyd Mayweather.
“You was out with this m**herfu**ing dude that you know I don’t fu** with. You was at his house, you were in his house,” he said.
Tiny denied that she ever slept with Mayweather but T.I. didn’t seem to care much about what Tiny had to say.
“You were with a dude that you know I’m at odds with,” T.I. continued.
So it sounds like the issue is that Tiny hung out with Tip’s enemy while Tip actually went through with the infidelity.
Whose side are you on?
The internet had something to say about the finale.
