WPGC Salutes Black Music Month

We will be honoring “Black Music Month” all June on WPGC 95.5!

In partnership with McDonald’s, listen for Guy Lambert’s special feature, “Black to the Future” — presenting songs of the past that have been sampled by new artists. Think, Kanye’s 2012 hit “Click,” which is a sample of James Brown’s “Funky President” from 1974.

The African American impact on music is profound, which is why President Jimmy Carter declared June “Black Music Month” in 1979.

During Barack Obama’s presidency, he declared June “African American Music Appreciation Month.”

“[It] exemplifies the creative spirit at the heart of American identity and is among the most innovative and powerful art the world has ever known,” he said.

Regardless of what you want to call it, the mission remains the same: honor black contribution across music.

Billboard spoke to a key contributor of Black Music Month, Grammy winner Kenny Gamble, on the significance of the tribute.

“It’s more important today than ever before; a reminder of what a great art form black music is,” Gamble said. “Our legacy and present contributions still encourage those of future generations. It’s a cultural expression of multiple American genres; the basis for most other forms of music.”

