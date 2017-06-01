Tia Mowry Planning ‘Sister, Sister’ Reboot

With 90s reboots everywhere you look these days, isn’t “Sister Sister” due for a comeback?

Tia Mowry thinks so. The actress — who co-starred on the ABC Family sitcom with her identical twin Tamera from 1994 to 1999 — talked about a possible revival in a new interview in Nylon magazine.

She says planning a “Sister, Sister” reboot is a slow process.

“We’re looking, right now, for a producer and a writer, someone who can kind of be a leader of the pack in regards to running the show,” she told Nylon. “I thought people would kind of be jumping on it, but it’s a lot harder than my sister and I thought it would be. Everything in my career has always been a challenge.”

If a reboot is on the way, we are definitely here for it.

Oh my god YES!!!! I've been wondering this for YEARS! — Alejandra (@latinasmoak) June 1, 2017

Sister Sister has to be the most underrated sitcom of all time. I think it's universally loved. https://t.co/tHiPLABJBY — Brandon Pope TV (@BpopeTV) June 1, 2017

sister, sister is such an iconic show — Ricky Dillon (@RickyPDillon) June 1, 2017

My sister and I knew ALL the words and would act out the theme song! #sistersister — Shannon Houser (@Shannon_Houser) June 1, 2017

