Tia Mowry Planning ‘Sister, Sister’ Reboot

June 1, 2017 9:25 AM
Filed Under: ABC Family, Tia Mowry, TV

With 90s reboots everywhere you look these days, isn’t “Sister Sister” due for a comeback?

Tia Mowry thinks so. The actress — who co-starred on the ABC Family sitcom with her identical twin Tamera from 1994 to 1999 — talked about a possible revival in a new interview in Nylon magazine.

She says planning a “Sister, Sister” reboot is a slow process.

“We’re looking, right now, for a producer and a writer, someone who can kind of be a leader of the pack in regards to running the show,” she told Nylon. “I thought people would kind of be jumping on it, but it’s a lot harder than my sister and I thought it would be. Everything in my career has always been a challenge.”

If a reboot is on the way, we are definitely here for it.

Follow @WPGC on Twitter

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WPGC - 95.5

Joe Clair Morning Show
DMV Spotlight

Listen Live