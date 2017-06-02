Big Boi Drops ‘Kill Jill’ Music Video Featuring Killer Mike & Jeezy

By Abby Hassler

Big Boi dropped a new music video for his track “Kill Jill” today (June 2), which features collaborations with Killer Mike and Jeezy. The track is off the rapper’s upcoming album Boomiverse, which will arrive June 16.

Related: Danger Mouse, Run the Jewels Tease Big Boi Collaboration

The video features the rappers in various locations, ranging from modern day to the rappers being surrounding by women in geisha wear. In one scene, Big Boi sits on top of a throne in a Game of Thrones-looking outfit, while a lion prowls nearby.

Watch “Kill Jill” below.