A streetcar and Metrobus collided on H Street at 11th Street in Northeast D.C. Friday morning, according to authorities.

D.C. Fire tweeted that 10 people were reported injured, but all appeared to be minor.

Mass Casualty Incident – 11th & H Streets, NE. Accident involving bus & trolley. 10 people reportedly injured – all appear to be minor. — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) June 2, 2017

D.C. Streetcar suspended service after the accident.

SERVICE ALERT: Service is suspended due to Streetcar/Metrobus accident at 11th/H. Updates to follow. pic.twitter.com/S54or54IPE — DC Streetcar (@DCStreetcar) June 2, 2017

