Jeff Van Gundy Was Ready to Risk It All During Game 1 for Rihanna

June 2, 2017 9:07 AM
Filed Under: jeff van gundy, Rihanna

Game 1 of the NBA Finals ended in blowout fashion but the talk of the internet was former NBA coach and current TV analyst Jeff Van Gundy goosing over Rihanna.

When Van Gundy missed an awesome LeBron poster dunk (see below), he had a darn good reason.

“I don’t know about this, but Rihanna just walked in front of me,” he said. “Are you kidding me?”

It’s great that even a 55-year-old white man, who is married, can be infatuated by Rihanna. Join the world, coach.

The internet took notice:

