Jeff Van Gundy Was Ready to Risk It All During Game 1 for Rihanna

Game 1 of the NBA Finals ended in blowout fashion but the talk of the internet was former NBA coach and current TV analyst Jeff Van Gundy goosing over Rihanna.

When Van Gundy missed an awesome LeBron poster dunk (see below), he had a darn good reason.

“I don’t know about this, but Rihanna just walked in front of me,” he said. “Are you kidding me?”

It’s great that even a 55-year-old white man, who is married, can be infatuated by Rihanna. Join the world, coach.

The internet took notice:

"uhh my man over there his name jeff van gundy he wanna know what u getting into after the game" pic.twitter.com/X7MCjuCPwV — brohsen (@brohsen) June 2, 2017

Meanwhile Van Gundy still seems distracted. pic.twitter.com/BoDLIjDhj2 — Denlesks (@Denlesks) June 2, 2017

"Oh my God, is that Jeff Van Gundy?" pic.twitter.com/XmxpcezHcs — SB Nation GIF (@SBNationGIF) June 2, 2017

Rihanna walked by looking like a snack, and Jeff Van Gundy was ready to risk it all. 😱pic.twitter.com/zkE9xkAmGc — TotalProSports (@TotalProSports) June 2, 2017

No one blames you Jeff Van Gundy for looking at Rihanna — EL FOOSAY (@SheHatesJacoby) June 2, 2017

