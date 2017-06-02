Ty Dolla $ign is The Next Celebrity to Get ‘Tanked’

By Robyn Collins

Platinum-selling rapper Ty Dolla $ign recently enlisted the guys at “Tanked”, to create a freshwater tank for his Long Beach, California home. The full episode airs Friday evening (June 2) on Animal Planet.

The preview shows the rapper inviting Wayde, Brett and “Redneck” into his home to discuss creating a massive tank. They arrive to a sleepy Ty, who has just rolled in from the studio at 10:00 a.m.



Regardless of the hour, ever the host, Ty offers the men a drink, which they turn down with a “maybe later.”

Watch as the artist explains why he wants a freshwater tank.