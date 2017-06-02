WATCH: Jay Z Takes Posed ‘Candid’ Photos Just Like the Rest of Us

We’ve all been there. When you want the perfect candid photo that’s not so candid at all.
Now, we know even rap mogul Jay Z is also guilty of the fake candid.
Jay Z was in attendance of Game 1 of the NBA Finals and after the game, he was seen chopping it up with Kevin Hart.
At one point, you can hear Hov say “take a picture while we talking” then proceed to laugh and act candid with Hart.
Watch the interaction below.
It’s always great when we can humanize these superstars. They’re just like us…..with a lot more money.
