WATCH: Jay Z Takes Posed ‘Candid’ Photos Just Like the Rest of Us

June 2, 2017 12:29 PM
Filed Under: Jay-Z, Kevin Hart

We’ve all been there. When you want the perfect candid photo that’s not so candid at all.

Now, we know even rap mogul Jay Z is also guilty of the fake candid.

Jay Z was in attendance of Game 1 of the NBA Finals and after the game, he was seen chopping it up with Kevin Hart.

At one point, you can hear Hov say “take a picture while we talking” then proceed to laugh and act candid with Hart.

Watch the interaction below.

It’s always great when we can humanize these superstars. They’re just like us…..with a lot more money.

