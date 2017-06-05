2 Chainz: Honorary Member of the Golden State Warriors?

It’s well documented that 2 Chainz was a hooper back in his day, even competing at the college level. The Atlanta rapper was spotted at Game 2 of the NBA Finals as he was hard to miss– chilling pretty much at the end of the Golden State Warrior bench.

Seated next to longtime Warriors fan and rap legend, E-40, Tity Boi looked like he could be an honorary member of the team.

Okay. Maybe that’s a stretch, seeing as Mr. Chainz was draped in several blinged out chains and what looked to be an expensive jacket. But as always, the internet allowed folks to run rampant with their imagination.

I like the move by new Hawks GM Travis Schlenk to have 2 Chainz scout. https://t.co/GbrOsr4Jai — Tas Melas (@TasMelas) June 5, 2017

It was 2 Chainz pic.twitter.com/ER6nwx0nyv — Master Tesfatsion (@MasterTes) June 5, 2017

2 Chainz is a national treasure pic.twitter.com/IrxodRzUlX — adam figman (@afigman) June 5, 2017

Cavs gotta put in @2chainz you see how he ain't miss a shot on TNT? — Rob Markman (@RobMarkman) June 5, 2017

Warriors scoreboard passed over 2 Chainz like he was any other fan. pic.twitter.com/7WQ4L5qBCQ — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) June 5, 2017

2 Chainz is the real reason why the warriors keep winning pic.twitter.com/OosfEuisX4 — Will Payne (@WillPayne14) June 5, 2017

*Shows Warriors bench Dad – "Who in the world is that in all the chains?" Me – "Yeah that would be 2 Chainz" 😂😂😂 — Bryce Alford (@balford20) June 5, 2017

RT @tonestradamus: 2 Chainz on the warriors bench mad as hell hes not getting any minutes pic.twitter.com/9U7RHzKLqF — EL FOOSAY (@SheHatesJacoby) June 5, 2017

Follow @WPGC on Twitter