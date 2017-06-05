2 Chainz: Honorary Member of the Golden State Warriors?

It’s well documented that 2 Chainz was a hooper back in his day, even competing at the college level. The Atlanta rapper was spotted at Game 2 of the NBA Finals as he was hard to miss– chilling pretty much at the end of the Golden State Warrior bench.
Seated next to longtime Warriors fan and rap legend, E-40, Tity Boi looked like he could be an honorary member of the team.
Okay. Maybe that’s a stretch, seeing as Mr. Chainz was draped in several blinged out chains and what looked to be an expensive jacket. But as always, the internet allowed folks to run rampant with their imagination.
