More Than 30 Car Break-Ins Over Two Nights in Prince George’s Co.

In an effort to combat the ongoing issue of car break-ins, Prince George’s County Police will announce daily and year-to-date countywide totals of theft from cars on Twitter.

“We hope this data reminds drivers to please take all valuables out of their vehicles when parked,” police wrote in a press release.

Just last Friday, 16 cars were broken into in one night. Valuables such as an iPad and cash were stolen from vehicles.

There were 16 theft from autos last night including this one where an iPad & cash were stolen. Don't be an easy target. #HideitLockitKeepit pic.twitter.com/2VPJnS6Fwn — PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) June 3, 2017

On Saturday, police say 15 cars were broken into, if you’re doing the math– that’s over 30 cars in two days.

Here is 1 of the 15 theft from autos that occurred yesterday. Don't make yourself an easy target. #HideitLockitKeepit pic.twitter.com/iOWGzCDcag — PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) June 4, 2017

Police are trying to be more transparent about car break-ins so that people are aware about the issue, and take extra effort to protect their items.

The hashtag, #HideitLockitKeepit, is featured in car break-in tweets by PGPD.

