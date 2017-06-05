Noose Found Near Elementary School in Southeast D.C.

The Southeast D.C. community is coming together to denounce a hate crime in a historically black neighborhood.

On Thursday, a noose was found hanging from a house under construction, across the street from Anne Beers Elementary School, according to the Washington Post.

For the third time in a week, a noose has been found in D.C.—this time in Southeast. https://t.co/rVxa9N7RDB — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) June 5, 2017

It was the third noose found in D.C. in a week. Authorities are investigating nooses left hanging at two Smithsonian museums, the National Museum of African American History and Culture and the Hirshhorn Museum.

In early May, bananas — marked with with the letters of a historically black sorority — hung from nooses found on American University campus.

A crowd gathered at the Hillcrest Recreation Center on Saturday, where the Washington Post says Mayor Muriel Bowser spoke.

“Who would have thought in 2017 that I would be talking to you about a noose in an African American history museum or a noose in Hillcrest?” Bowser asked. “Unfortunately over the last year, we have seen a rise in both hateful speech, hateful rhetoric and real hate crimes.”

We do not take these incidents lightly, and we will not accept that signs of hate are signs of our time. https://t.co/XbwDTdfff5 #DCValues pic.twitter.com/LRlxrjXw6T — MurielBowser (@MurielBowser) June 3, 2017

On Sunday, Police Chief Peter Newsham and D.C. Council member Vincent Gray addressed a crowd that gathered for a prayer service. They said the incident was under investigation as a hate crime.

