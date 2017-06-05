Noose Found Near Elementary School in Southeast D.C.

The Southeast D.C. community is coming together to denounce a hate crime in a historically black neighborhood.
On Thursday, a noose was found hanging from a house under construction, across the street from Anne Beers Elementary School, according to the Washington Post.
It was the third noose found in D.C. in a week. Authorities are investigating nooses left hanging at two Smithsonian museums, the National Museum of African American History and Culture and the Hirshhorn Museum.
In early May, bananas — marked with with the letters of a historically black sorority — hung from nooses found on American University campus.
A crowd gathered at the Hillcrest Recreation Center on Saturday, where the Washington Post says Mayor Muriel Bowser spoke.
“Who would have thought in 2017 that I would be talking to you about a noose in an African American history museum or a noose in Hillcrest?” Bowser asked. “Unfortunately over the last year, we have seen a rise in both hateful speech, hateful rhetoric and real hate crimes.”
On Sunday, Police Chief Peter Newsham and D.C. Council member Vincent Gray addressed a crowd that gathered for a prayer service. They said the incident was under investigation as a hate crime.
