Amazon Offers 50% off Prime for Those on Government Assistance

Amazon has announced it’s knocking nearly 50 percent off its monthly Prime subscription for people on government assistance programs.

The initiative is part of the company’s effort to get more people hooked on Prime, which normally runs $99 per year or $11 per month. The subscription comes with serious benefits, from video and music streaming, photo storage, free two-day shipping on millions of items and more.

Now, those with a valid electronic benefit transfer (EBT) card — a payment card that gives access welfare benefits — only have to pay $6 per month, around 46 percent less than normal monthly price.

Just enter your EBT number when you sign up for Prime. Keep in mind, the card just confirms you’re eligible for the discount, it can’t be used to pay for the membership itself. You can cancel anytime.

As VentureBeat notes, Amazon makes customers re-validate their EBT card every year, and they can only do this four times before they have to start paying the normal subscription cost. Just enough time to get you addicted to those sweet Prime benefits.

Get more info here.

Follow @WPGC on Twitter