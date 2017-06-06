Kendrick Lamar, Foo Fighters, The Killers to Headline 2017 Voodoo Music Festival

By Annie Reuter

The lineup to the 2017 Voodoo Music + Arts Experience festival has been announced and it’s stacked with heavy hitters. Kendrick Lamar, LCD Soundsystem, Foo Fighters, The Killers and DJ Snake have been tapped as headliners.

The festival, now in its 19th year, takes place Halloween weekend (Oct. 27-29) at New Orleans’ City Park. Additional performers scheduled for the event include Prophets of Rage, Afghan Whigs, Brand New, Galantis, Dillon Francis, The Head and the Heart, Kehlani, Cold War Kids, Marian Hill, Charles Bradley and His Extraordinaires and over 60 other bands.

In addition to music, the event will feature large-scale art installations, an interactive haunted house and local cuisine. Tickets go on sale Friday (June 9) at 10:00 a.m. CT. Music fans can purchase 3-day $140 general admission tickets and VIP passes via the festival website.