Listen to 40 Years of Hip-Hop in 4 Minutes

Mixtape gods The Hood Internet have unleashed possibly their best one yet, “40 Years of Hip Hop.”

As the duo explain it, the compilation music video features “over 150 songs from 100+ artists representing 40 years of hip hop all crammed into four minutes. It’s not a chronological history of hip hop. It’s rappers from different eras finishing each other’s rhymes over intersecting beats, all woven together to make one song.”

A Tribe Called Quest, 2 Pac, Blackstreet, Nas, The Pharcyde, Outakst, Pete Rock & CL Smooth, Kanye West, Jay Z, Kendrick Lamar and many, many more are represented.

See the full list of artists and download the track here.

