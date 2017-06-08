Sights & Sounds From WPGC’s 30th Anniversary Birthday Bash

WPGC turned up for its dirty 30!
The 30th Anniversary Birthday Bash went down on Wednesday, June 7, at the Howard Theatre.
The DMV’s own Wale headlined the sold-out event, which also featured performances from Omarion, Kyle, Luke Nasty, Khalid, Nick Grant, and Bibi Bourelly, Chaz French, Chris Scholar and our DMV Spotlight winners.
Check out photos, videos, and more from the 2017 Bash below.
ALL THE SIGHTS & SOUNDS
FAMILY OF SPONSORS
Check out photos, videos and more from Birthday Bash 2016.
Follow @WPGC on Twitter
Follow @WPGC on Instagram