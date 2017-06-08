Sights & Sounds From WPGC’s 30th Anniversary Birthday Bash

June 8, 2017 6:08 AM
WPGC turned up for its dirty 30!

The 30th Anniversary Birthday Bash went down on Wednesday, June 7, at the Howard Theatre.

The DMV’s own Wale headlined the sold-out event, which also featured performances from Omarion, Kyle, Luke Nasty, Khalid, Nick Grant, and Bibi Bourelly, Chaz French, Chris Scholar and our DMV Spotlight winners.

Check out photos, videos, and more from the 2017 Bash below.

ALL THE SIGHTS & SOUNDS

We gettin go-go tonight at @howardtheatre 🥃

A post shared by WPGC 95.5 (@wpgc) on

Bad girls going crazy 🙌🏾🙌🏾 @wale

A post shared by WPGC 95.5 (@wpgc) on

She ain't coming home when she posed to be…@1omarion #BirthdayBash 👌🏾👌🏾👌🏾

A post shared by WPGC 95.5 (@wpgc) on

I spy with my little 👁!!! @superduperkyle held it down!

A post shared by WPGC 95.5 (@wpgc) on

I got the feelin that you might be… @djlukenastyy #BirthdayBash

A post shared by WPGC 95.5 (@wpgc) on

@thegr8khalid had the building LIT with his hit "Location"

A post shared by WPGC 95.5 (@wpgc) on

Phones out and up for @bibibourelly when she performs "Ballin" ⭐️

A post shared by WPGC 95.5 (@wpgc) on

@chazfrenchmusic is lookin for a Way Out #BirthdayBash 🔥

A post shared by WPGC 95.5 (@wpgc) on

@chrisscholar with the dance moves, kicking off #BirthdayBash with a bang! #MASKOFF

A post shared by WPGC 95.5 (@wpgc) on

The crowds are pouring in for #BirthdayBash 2017!

A post shared by WPGC 95.5 (@wpgc) on

D.C.'s own @chrisscholar hits the stage at 7:15 tonight! #BirthdayBash

A post shared by WPGC 95.5 (@wpgc) on

@chazfrenchmusic says his upcoming album is a "letter to D.C." #BirthdayBash‬

A post shared by WPGC 95.5 (@wpgc) on

@justcuriouspoe chopped it up with @thegr8khalid backstage at @howardtheatre ahead of #BirthdayBash

A post shared by WPGC 95.5 (@wpgc) on

‪Are you hype for #BirthdayBash? Catch @djlukenastyy at @howardtheatre tonight! 🔥

A post shared by WPGC 95.5 (@wpgc) on

FAMILY OF SPONSORS

Courvoisier, DC Lottery Live

Check out photos, videos and more from Birthday Bash 2016.

