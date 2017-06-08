Sights & Sounds From WPGC’s 30th Anniversary Birthday Bash

WPGC turned up for its dirty 30!

The 30th Anniversary Birthday Bash went down on Wednesday, June 7, at the Howard Theatre.

The DMV’s own Wale headlined the sold-out event, which also featured performances from Omarion, Kyle, Luke Nasty, Khalid, Nick Grant, and Bibi Bourelly, Chaz French, Chris Scholar and our DMV Spotlight winners.

Check out photos, videos, and more from the 2017 Bash below.

ALL THE SIGHTS & SOUNDS

Shout out to everyone who came out to WPGC's 30th #BirthdayBash! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/AhGlOTVvJF — WPGC 95.5 (@WPGC) June 8, 2017

We gettin go-go tonight at @howardtheatre 🥃 A post shared by WPGC 95.5 (@wpgc) on Jun 7, 2017 at 10:00pm PDT

Bad girls going crazy 🙌🏾🙌🏾 @wale A post shared by WPGC 95.5 (@wpgc) on Jun 7, 2017 at 9:55pm PDT

She ain't coming home when she posed to be…@1omarion #BirthdayBash 👌🏾👌🏾👌🏾 A post shared by WPGC 95.5 (@wpgc) on Jun 7, 2017 at 8:31pm PDT

I spy with my little 👁!!! @superduperkyle held it down! A post shared by WPGC 95.5 (@wpgc) on Jun 7, 2017 at 7:40pm PDT

Literally all my favorite artists showing out for this 🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/YD8ldFXOO4 — Karen Loftus (@kcloftus) June 8, 2017

I got the feelin that you might be… @djlukenastyy #BirthdayBash A post shared by WPGC 95.5 (@wpgc) on Jun 7, 2017 at 7:00pm PDT

The audience shows mad love to @thegreatkhalid as he performs his hit "Location" ❤️ #BirthdayBash pic.twitter.com/fviV239wUE — WPGC 95.5 (@WPGC) June 8, 2017

@thegr8khalid had the building LIT with his hit "Location" A post shared by WPGC 95.5 (@wpgc) on Jun 7, 2017 at 6:47pm PDT

Phones out and up for @bibibourelly when she performs "Ballin" ⭐️ A post shared by WPGC 95.5 (@wpgc) on Jun 7, 2017 at 6:00pm PDT

HAPPY BIRTHDAY @WPGC !!! Fran LOVES you! Thank you for having me and showing me so much love over the years!! ❤️ — MC Fran (@FrantasticBrand) June 8, 2017

‪"Say real Hip Hop" 🗣 REAL HIP HOP @nickgrantmusic bringing those lyrics back 🔥🔥🔥🔥‬ A post shared by WPGC 95.5 (@wpgc) on Jun 7, 2017 at 5:58pm PDT

@chazfrenchmusic is lookin for a Way Out #BirthdayBash 🔥 A post shared by WPGC 95.5 (@wpgc) on Jun 7, 2017 at 4:52pm PDT

@chrisscholar with the dance moves, kicking off #BirthdayBash with a bang! #MASKOFF A post shared by WPGC 95.5 (@wpgc) on Jun 7, 2017 at 4:36pm PDT

The crowds are pouring in for #BirthdayBash 2017! A post shared by WPGC 95.5 (@wpgc) on Jun 7, 2017 at 4:30pm PDT

D.C.'s own @chrisscholar hits the stage at 7:15 tonight! #BirthdayBash A post shared by WPGC 95.5 (@wpgc) on Jun 7, 2017 at 2:03pm PDT

@chazfrenchmusic says his upcoming album is a "letter to D.C." #BirthdayBash‬ A post shared by WPGC 95.5 (@wpgc) on Jun 7, 2017 at 1:25pm PDT

@justcuriouspoe chopped it up with @thegr8khalid backstage at @howardtheatre ahead of #BirthdayBash A post shared by WPGC 95.5 (@wpgc) on Jun 7, 2017 at 1:04pm PDT

‪Are you hype for #BirthdayBash? Catch @djlukenastyy at @howardtheatre tonight! 🔥 A post shared by WPGC 95.5 (@wpgc) on Jun 7, 2017 at 11:33am PDT

. swag'n and surf'n with the crowd at our Dirty Thirty #BirthdayBash 🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊 pic.twitter.com/xvQw9q1LBo — WPGC 95.5 (@WPGC) June 7, 2017

The line for our #BirthdayBash turn up goes around the corner! It's gonna be too lit 🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/RlruQlNWiO — WPGC 95.5 (@WPGC) June 7, 2017

One hour til doors open for our dirty 30 #BirthdayBash 🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾💃🏾💃🏾💃🏾 pic.twitter.com/QLqAPsedRD — WPGC 95.5 (@WPGC) June 7, 2017

.@NickGrantmusic says his nickname used to be Snoop cuz he'd dress up as @SnoopDogg as a kid pic.twitter.com/hPWEIuRNmZ — WPGC 95.5 (@WPGC) June 7, 2017

That moment when @WPGCStreetTeam gets into a dance battle with @thegreatkhalid during sound check 😂😂😂 We missed Khalid's moves though! pic.twitter.com/XcIDW06GQi — WPGC 95.5 (@WPGC) June 7, 2017

