BIRTHDAY BASH: Sights & Sounds | Photos | Follow Us: Twitter &  Instagram

WATCH: Prince George’s Co. Man Steals Backhoe, Tries to Break into ATM

June 8, 2017 10:24 AM
Filed Under: pgpd, PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY

Police are looking for a man who stole a backhoe in Prince George’s County and tried to break into an ATM.

On June 1, the suspect drove five miles on the stolen backhoe to a bank in the 7500 block of Marlboro Pike, police say.

wwb0316 WATCH: Prince Georges Co. Man Steals Backhoe, Tries to Break into ATM

Authorities believe the same suspect is behind an ATM theft stemming from March of 2016.

Police say the man and two accomplices broke into a tobacco shop on Marlboro Pike, stole cash and also took the ATM.

Anyone with information on either case linked to this suspect is urged to please call 301-390-2160.

Read the full release here.

Follow @WPGC on Twitter

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WPGC - 95.5

Joe Clair Morning Show
DMV Spotlight

Listen Live