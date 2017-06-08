WATCH: Prince George’s Co. Man Steals Backhoe, Tries to Break into ATM

Police are looking for a man who stole a backhoe in Prince George’s County and tried to break into an ATM.

On June 1, the suspect drove five miles on the stolen backhoe to a bank in the 7500 block of Marlboro Pike, police say.

Authorities believe the same suspect is behind an ATM theft stemming from March of 2016.

Police say the man and two accomplices broke into a tobacco shop on Marlboro Pike, stole cash and also took the ATM.

Anyone with information on either case linked to this suspect is urged to please call 301-390-2160.

