Bill Cosby declined to testify in his sexual assault trial on Monday, and his defense rested in a matter of minutes after calling just one brief witness to the stand.

The comedian told Judge Steven O’Neill he didn’t plan to testify. In criminal trials, defendants don’t have to take the stand.

#CosbyTrial stunner: The defense calls ONE witness, rests after literally only 15 minutes. — Jessica Goldstein (@jessicagolds) June 12, 2017

Only witness called by the defense was Det. Schaffer. He was asked a handful of questions about his interviews with Constand &… that's it. — Jessica Goldstein (@jessicagolds) June 12, 2017

Impossibly short defense case. They're either confident they have enough for hung jury or don't have the witnesses who can get it there. — Steven Zeitchik (@ZeitchikLAT) June 12, 2017

Camille Cosby arrives to court this morning w/ husband Bill. 1st day of defense for sexual assault trial. #cosbytrial pic.twitter.com/Bk3opLqDLH — Susan Kroll (@suekroll) June 12, 2017

On Friday, the prosecution finished up after calling 12 witnesses to the stand, as CNN reports.

The court is in closing arguments, which means the jury could reach a verdict today.

Heading back into courthouse to hear closing arguments. Slight sense of disbelief here that it's at an end #CosbyTrial — Anne Kingston (@anne_kingston) June 12, 2017

