Diddy and Beyoncé came in at number one and two respectively on Forbes’ 2017 list of the world’s highest-paid celebrities.

Puff Daddy has raked in $130 million in 2017 while Queen Bey sits at $105 million.

Diddy improved vastly from his number 22 rank in 2016, as did Beyonce, who ranked at 34 last year.

Drake (4), The Weeknd (6), and LeBron James (10) also cracked the top ten.

