DJ Khaled Shares ‘Grateful’ Cover Art Featuring Son Asahd

DJ Khaled took to social media this afternoon (June 12) to reveal the cover art from this forthcoming studio album Grateful.
Related: DJ Khaled Explains what DJ Khaled Does
The artwork features Khaled and his son Asahd in matching blue suits and is generally adorable.
The album a star-studded affair, the double disc set features Beyoncé, Jay Z, Rihanna, Drake, Justin Biber, Chance the Rapper, Lil Wayne and Migos to name a few.
Grateful drops on June 23, check out the artwork below.
Comments are closed.