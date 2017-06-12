PHOTO: Barack Obama’s Infamous Tan Suit Immortalized in Painting

Barack Obama nearly broke the internet when he sported a tan suit back during a press conference about ISIS in the summer of 2014.

Now, his suit had been immortalized in a painting that has been circulating on Twitter.

The official White House painting of the 44th President of the United States, Barack Obama. BRUH!!!! pic.twitter.com/dbIiJVMZA8 — J.A. Boyd, II (@j_boyd_ii) June 12, 2017

We can’t confirm if it really is the official White House painting of Obama, but we can say it’s pretty bad-ass.

There hasn’t been much information released about who painted the portrait, or where it will actually live, but didn’t stop people from showing love on Twitter.

Man they really got Obama in the tan suit as his White House paining. Legendary. pic.twitter.com/s8qMIGkrVR — Micah A. (@LetMicahDown) June 12, 2017

They did my man justice. Tan suit Obama is top 5 Obamas in the game https://t.co/Xbzk2xkIJr — Andy the Disciple (@TheAndrewSystem) June 12, 2017

If Obama wore the tan suit for his official White House portrait it's because he loved all the parody accounts, pretending to be the suit — Patrick Monahan (@pattymo) June 12, 2017

Sloppy historians of the future are going to popularize the belief that Obama's tan suit was a much bigger deal than it actually was https://t.co/6cQXzrz12T — John Tabin (@johntabin) June 12, 2017

I can't verify if this painting is the actual official WH painting of Obama, but still, you gotta admire the trolling with the tan suit. pic.twitter.com/YhCL5CN7U1 — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) June 12, 2017

I guess we have to wait and see if it’s official.

