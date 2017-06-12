PHOTO: Barack Obama’s Infamous Tan Suit Immortalized in Painting

June 12, 2017 12:45 PM
Filed Under: Barack Obama

Barack Obama nearly broke the internet when he sported a tan suit back during a press conference about ISIS in the summer of 2014.

Now, his suit had been immortalized in a painting that has been circulating on Twitter.

We can’t confirm if it really is the official White House painting of Obama, but we can say it’s pretty bad-ass.

There hasn’t been much information released about who painted the portrait, or where it will actually live, but didn’t stop people from showing love on Twitter.

I guess we have to wait and see if it’s official.

