PHOTO: Barack Obama’s Infamous Tan Suit Immortalized in Painting

Barack Obama nearly broke the internet when he sported a tan suit back during a press conference about ISIS in the summer of 2014.
Now, his suit had been immortalized in a painting that has been circulating on Twitter.
We can’t confirm if it really is the official White House painting of Obama, but we can say it’s pretty bad-ass.
There hasn’t been much information released about who painted the portrait, or where it will actually live, but didn’t stop people from showing love on Twitter.
I guess we have to wait and see if it’s official.
