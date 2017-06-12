Wale: Go-Go Album is Coming After Tour (Watch)

June 12, 2017 9:31 AM
Filed Under: wale

Before WPGC’s Birthday Bash, Wale sat down with DJ Flexx and chopped it up about the past, present, and future.

When go-go legend and enthusiast DJ Flexx asked Wale what fans could expect after tour, Wale told him they can expect a go-go album. He even says he spoke to J. Cole about the album.

“Well go-go album….that’s very very important to me…to us,” he told Flexx.

Wale says his current notoriety and celebrity is what will allow him to drop the album now instead of earlier in his career.

“I couldn’t came out with it my first, or second album, or third album and did it with the credibility. Now I got the credibility in the music industry,” Wale said. “Everybody from my agent, my management, my label…everybody like this is what you gotta do.”

The DMV will be patiently waiting to crank this album.

