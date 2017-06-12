WATCH: Young Siblings Sing Amazing Rendition of ‘My Girl’

Three talented siblings left an audience in awe with their rendition of “My Girl” by The Temptations.

I am shook! This family is so talented! I got chills! 😩😩 pic.twitter.com/cFYw4YpHoe — FREDDY (@FreddyAmazin) June 11, 2017

10-year-old Brooklyn, 13-year-old Nya, and 11-year-Kaden, from Georgia, were competing on NBC’s children talent competition “Little Big Shots.”

After placing in several local talent shows, the Johnson family decided it was time to compete on a bigger stage.

The trio took a trip to Los Angeles to meet Steve Harvey and chase their dreams on the show.

“When you stand behind the backdrop thing that comes up I was like oh my gosh oh my gosh…so nervous but then when we actually walked out I was like I got this… it’s going to be easy,” Nya told WALB News.

We’ll most likely seeing a lot of Brooklyn, Nya and Kaden!

