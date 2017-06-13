Cora Masters Barry: 1000s of Youths to Lose Jobs with D.C. Budget Cuts

Marion Barry’s widow, Cora Masters Barry, joined the Joe Clair Morning Show Tuesday morning to discuss the District possibly cutting $1 million from the Marion Barry Summer Youth Employment Program.

“The Summer Youth Employment Program is locally funded and provides DC youth ages 14 to 24 enriching summer work experiences,” the foundation’s Twitter account says.

The changes the D.C. Council will vote on could possibly cut major money from the program.

Cutting $1 million from Marion Barry's youth program will leave 1000 kids out of work, according to Cora Masters Barry — SUNNI (@SunniAndTheCity) June 12, 2017

“If the cuts go through, more than 1,000 young people won’t be working this summer. To some people that may not seem like a lot but that’s a thousand kids who have nowhere to go, have no ability to raise or make any move.” Masters Barry told the morning show. “Also, the value of the program is not just what they make financially, but what they learned professionally.”

The Council will vote Tuesday afternoon on the program’s standing for Fiscal Year 2018.

Masters Barry has the backing of D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser.

Cora Masters Barry says the former Mayor of D.C. loved the empowerment it gives the youth.

“One of the reasons my husband really loved the program is because it didn’t just give kids an opportunity to start down that road of economic empowerment, but it also taught them how to work,” she said.

