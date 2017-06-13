Kevin Durant Shouts Out Seat Pleasant, DMV After NBA Championship

Seat Pleasant native and newly crowned NBA champion Kevin Durant took a moment to shout out Seat Pleasant, Prince George’s County, and the entire DMV after nabbing his first NBA championship.
“Everybody in Seat Pleasant, everybody in P.G. County, Maryland, everybody in D.C., Virginia, y’all been riding with me and it feels good to see it come full circle,” Durant said.
Durant had an incredible series, winning Finals MVP while averaging 35.2 points, 8.4 rebounds, 5.4 assists, and 1.6 blocks.
Our very own Joe Clair is also a proud Seat Pleasant native and dubbed Tuesday #KDDay. He was happy, to say the least.
The reactions were priceless on social media:
