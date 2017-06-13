Kevin Durant Shouts Out Seat Pleasant, DMV After NBA Championship

Seat Pleasant native and newly crowned NBA champion Kevin Durant took a moment to shout out Seat Pleasant, Prince George’s County, and the entire DMV after nabbing his first NBA championship.

VIDEO: Kevin Durant gives a shoutout to Seat Pleasant, PG County, MD, DC and Virginia after winning NBA Championship https://t.co/8SAgGALCax — Jake Russell (@_JakeRussell) June 13, 2017

“Everybody in Seat Pleasant, everybody in P.G. County, Maryland, everybody in D.C., Virginia, y’all been riding with me and it feels good to see it come full circle,” Durant said.

Durant had an incredible series, winning Finals MVP while averaging 35.2 points, 8.4 rebounds, 5.4 assists, and 1.6 blocks.

Our very own Joe Clair is also a proud Seat Pleasant native and dubbed Tuesday #KDDay. He was happy, to say the least.

Seat Pleasant native @joeclair has a message for fellow Seat Pleasant native, @KDTrey5. Prince George's County is on the map!! 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/9yryDcwD93 — WPGC 95.5 (@WPGC) June 13, 2017

The reactions were priceless on social media:

Kevin Durant shouting out PG county and DC after winning finals with Warriors. I guess that makes up for him not signing with the Wizards? — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) June 13, 2017

Kevin Durant leaving Oracle with his Finals MVP trophy just now. Quite the scene pic.twitter.com/ja8Mtyaxiu — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) June 13, 2017

KD: "You bout to go home and make another one ain't you" pic.twitter.com/U5GdJQtjuS — Yamama (@DeezyTaught_U) June 13, 2017

