The NBA Finals: Twitter’s Super Bowl

The 2017 NBA Finals were one of the most anticipated series in recent history.
Did the series live up to the hype? Questionable, with the Warriors winning in five games– and two of those games coming in blowout fashion.
But who really cares about that? The NBA Finals serve a more significant purpose; the best time to be on Twitter.
For whatever reason, Twitter is hilarious during the finals, and I took it as my journalistic duty to bring you the best of Twitter during the NBA Finals.
With that being said, enjoy:
Follow @WPGC on Twitter
Follow @YoungYasu on Twitter