The NBA Finals: Twitter’s Super Bowl

The 2017 NBA Finals were one of the most anticipated series in recent history.

Did the series live up to the hype? Questionable, with the Warriors winning in five games– and two of those games coming in blowout fashion.

But who really cares about that? The NBA Finals serve a more significant purpose; the best time to be on Twitter.

For whatever reason, Twitter is hilarious during the finals, and I took it as my journalistic duty to bring you the best of Twitter during the NBA Finals.

With that being said, enjoy:

Y'all mad at KD but you switched majors cause the classes were too hard for you. pic.twitter.com/TzYG0LzRVa — NESH2X 👑💜 (@Nesh2x) June 13, 2017

How Lebron Was In The Locker Room At Halftime of Game 5 🏀 pic.twitter.com/UysreBrg39 — Mark Phillips (@SupremeDreams_1) June 13, 2017

"Boy, I drink Henny bottles bigger than you" pic.twitter.com/H0tAz5BE60 — BLACK ADAM SCHEFTER (@B1ackSchefter) June 10, 2017

What a moment.

What a story.

Congrats, Javale. pic.twitter.com/RmVZAzC6SY — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) June 13, 2017

Y'all consider this a date? pic.twitter.com/fmr6uavLV5 — Lip Gallagher (@tonestradamus) June 13, 2017

Oh so Draymond reached out to KD before free agency season started huh? Hmm. Ok. Good to know. Excuse me for a second please. pic.twitter.com/ych8dsRGjC — Larry Beyince (@DragonflyJonez) June 9, 2017

I'm the only person ever with a rat tail and a NBA championship! Let that sink in!🏆 — Javale McGee (@JaValeMcGee34) June 13, 2017

"Y'all niggas lost I was on fire" pic.twitter.com/ePe2KyPKTS — Young Realness (@Tha_Kota) June 13, 2017

Snoop out here looking like Crip Hugh Hefner 😭 pic.twitter.com/4gfob5vvNX — Legends (@LegendsofCH) June 13, 2017

If the Cavs win this game pic.twitter.com/koUStQWOWc — Rob Perez (@World_Wide_Wob) June 13, 2017

whenever Deron Williams goes for a jump shot pic.twitter.com/v95rXoVVS6 — SB Nation (@SBNation) June 13, 2017

when they catch you dancing a little too close at middle school dance pic.twitter.com/h47qlqrK7H — nick (@nick_pants) June 13, 2017

@World_Wide_Wob Did Kevin Durant just try to copy Lebron James's Finals MVP pose? Lmao #PettyWarz pic.twitter.com/mVCuet983L — Muhammad Khadar (@MuhammadKhadar_) June 13, 2017

Jr smith: take the open layup HennyGod: take it back out for 3 pic.twitter.com/0vCf5mXzhk — suicidal Lebron Fan (@PrimeSingler) June 13, 2017

"I'm glad you could all join me…..I'm here to talk to you about the Avengers initiative" pic.twitter.com/IRij5eXK7v — Wenger Out (@BasedChasen) June 13, 2017

Westbrook at the crib like pic.twitter.com/xOURCjcE7W — Legends (@LegendsofCH) June 13, 2017

JR said he only got a few hours sleep bc his daughter slept on his chest then he bombed on Steph like this. If u dont like JR,I dont like u pic.twitter.com/RsGRUJkTLd — Larry Beyince (@DragonflyJonez) June 10, 2017

