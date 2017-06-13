Will the Golden State Warriors Skip White House Visit?

After the Golden State Warriors defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers 129-120 in Oakland Monday, many are wondering: Will the Warriors celebrate their 2017 NBA Finals victory at the White House?
It’s customary for championship-winning teams to go to the White House at the invitation of the president, but some are guessing that the team will skip the visit.
No decision has been announced yet, but it’s no secret how Warriors Coach Steve Kerr feels about the sitting president. Kerr has called Donald Trump “ill-suited” and a “blowhard.”
And Warriors guard Steph Curry responded to UnderArmour CEO Kevin Plank calling Trump a “real asset” to the country with the quip, “I agree with that description, if you remove the ‘et’.”
It’s the second championship for the Warriors in three years. After their 2015 win, the California team visited President Obama at the White House.
