100% of Ballou High Seniors Accepted into College for the 1st Time

Back in March, every senior at Ballou High School in Southeast, D.C., applied to college– marking a first for the school. Now, the school sees another first: every senior was accepted into college, according to WUSA9.

Last school year, only three percent of Ballou students met D.C. reading standards in school records, WUSA9 reports.

The seniors had a message for the doubters, singing, “they said I wouldn’t be nothing. Now they always say congratulations,” as they prepared to cross the graduation stage.

Students credit more cohesion with school staff for the vast improvement.

"On behalf of the 681,000 residents who call DC home, I want you to know how proud we are of you." –@MayorBowser to @balloudc graduates 🎓 pic.twitter.com/DLsQQsPHTf — DME (@DMEforDC) June 13, 2017

Follow @WPGC on Twitter

Follow @YoungYasu on Twitter