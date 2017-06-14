100% of Ballou High Seniors Accepted into College for the 1st Time

June 14, 2017 10:26 AM
Filed Under: Ballou High School

Back in March, every senior at Ballou High School in Southeast, D.C., applied to college– marking a first for the school. Now, the school sees another first: every senior was accepted into college, according to WUSA9.

Last school year, only three percent of Ballou students met D.C. reading standards in school records, WUSA9 reports.

The seniors had a message for the doubters, singing, “they said I wouldn’t be nothing. Now they always say congratulations,” as they prepared to cross the graduation stage.

Students credit more cohesion with school staff for the vast improvement.

